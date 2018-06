Commercial motorcycle operators in Awka, the capital of Anambra, are appealing to the state government to withdraw its ban on their operations.

As they count their losses, the motorcyclists are requesting for alternatives that will enable them remain employed.

The ban is supposed to be effective in Awka and Onitsha, Anambra’s biggest city, from July the first, but many residents say it would leave more than 15,000 people jobless.

Share this: Tweet