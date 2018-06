The Eburu of Iba, Oba Adekunle Okunoye has called on well meaning individuals to identify with their various communities rather than leave every responsibility to government.

The monarch who was speaking in Ile-Ogbo, Osun State said there is need for people to identify with their communities and their development.

Oba Adekunle Okunoye believes the growth of every community is dependent on the contributions of its sons and daughters.

