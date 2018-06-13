Home International Congo President Kabila not seeking a third term: DRC Prime Minister
Congo President Kabila not seeking a third term: DRC Prime Minister
International
World News
0

Congo President Kabila not seeking a third term: DRC Prime Minister

0
0
now viewing

Congo President Kabila not seeking a third term: DRC Prime Minister

now playing

Congo police kill protester in church-led march against Kabila

Congo-Forces-TVCNews
now playing

Congo forces clash with renegade colonel in eastern city of Bukavu

Congo-Protest-TVCNews
now playing

Police fire tear gas at Congo opposition leader's supporters

now playing

Congo violence : No fewer than 12 killed in heavy fighting

now playing

Mixed feelings prevail ahead of D.R. Congo polls

Congo’s current President Joseph Kabila will not seek a third mandate in the Central African country’s upcoming December elections because of constitutional term limits that prevent him from running again, Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala said on Tuesday.

“The elections are going to take place without the participation of President Kabila who will abide by the spirit and the letter of the constitution,” Tshibala said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum of the Americas, Conference of Montreal.

Tshibala’s comments follow signs in the mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo that Kabila, who succeeded his assassinated father Laurent in 2001, is prepared to run for a third elected term.

Tshibala said the elections are still scheduled to take place on Dec. 23.

“These elections will take place at the expected date,” he said.

Tshibala said Kabila would attend an African leaders’ meeting next week in Luanda to convey the message that Congo would respect “our commitments,” in holding the elections.

Related Posts

Congo police kill protester in church-led march against Kabila

TVCN 0
Congo-Forces-TVCNews

Congo forces clash with renegade colonel in eastern city of Bukavu

TVCN 0
Congo-Protest-TVCNews

Police fire tear gas at Congo opposition leader’s supporters

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies