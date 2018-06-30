Home Business Court acquits air force ex-director of administration
An FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja has discharged and acquitted a former Chief of
Administration of the Air Force, retired Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Alkali Mamu, in the case of alleged bribery leveled against him.

Two years ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC charged Mamu on a four-count charge of allegedly collecting a cash gift of 6 million naira, for the purchase of a car.

He was also accused of receiving two other vehicles from a contractor, while facilitating a
deal for the purchase of military equipment to fight Boko Haram.

But Presiding Judge, Garba Salisu held that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond reasonable doubt.

