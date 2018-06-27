Home News Court dismisses bail application filed by Jolly Nyame as “unmeritorious.”
Court dismisses bail application filed by Jolly Nyame as “unmeritorious.”
News
Nigeria
0

Court dismisses bail application filed by Jolly Nyame as “unmeritorious.”

0
0
now viewing

Court dismisses bail application filed by Jolly Nyame as “unmeritorious.”

now playing

IFC to fund US$1 billion construction of fertilizer line in Nigeria

now playing

FG targets 10 per cent global LNG market - Baru

now playing

DSS releases Senator Abaribe on bail

now playing

Afenifere issues communique, warns South-West governors over FG’s cattle ranching

now playing

APC task security agencies on Plateau killings, offer condolences

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gudu, Abuja, has dismissed a bail application filed by the convicted former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, who is currently serving 14-year jail term in Kuje prison, Abuja, seeking to be released from prison on medical grounds pending the determination of appeal against his conviction

Justice Adebukola Banjoko who, on May 30, 2018, convicted Nyame on corruption charges involving the diversion of over N1bn belonging to Taraba State, ruled that the ex-governor’s application for bail was “unmeritorious.”

Related Posts

IFC to fund US$1 billion construction of fertilizer line in Nigeria

TVCN 0

FG targets 10 per cent global LNG market – Baru

TVCN 0

DSS releases Senator Abaribe on bail

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies