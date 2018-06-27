Court dismisses bail application filed by Jolly Nyame as “unmeritorious.”

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gudu, Abuja, has dismissed a bail application filed by the convicted former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, who is currently serving 14-year jail term in Kuje prison, Abuja, seeking to be released from prison on medical grounds pending the determination of appeal against his conviction

Justice Adebukola Banjoko who, on May 30, 2018, convicted Nyame on corruption charges involving the diversion of over N1bn belonging to Taraba State, ruled that the ex-governor’s application for bail was “unmeritorious.”

