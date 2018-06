A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate sack of senator Atai Aidoko, as the member representing Kogi East.

The court ruled that Mr Aidoko was wrongly presented as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the December 2014 Primaries conducted by the PDP.

The court, presided over by Justice Gabriel Kolawole ordered the PDP and Mr Aidoko to pay Mr Aidoko’s challenger, Isaac Alfa, N750,000 each.

Share this: Tweet