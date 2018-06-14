Crude oil theft: “NNS Delta” continues operation in Benneth Island

The Commander ,”NNS Delta”, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu has attributed the attack on the “Operation Delta Safe” Commander to the success recorded by the Joint Task Force in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering.

Commander “NNS Delta” Commodore Ibrahim Dewu made the statement during the destruction of illegal refineries at Benneth Island in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

Ovieteme George reports that a thick cloud of smoke was seen at the distance as we approach Benneth Island in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Commander “NNS Delta” Commodore Ibrahim Dewu said operators of illegal refineries in the Island had set fire round the forest to deny the Navy access to the various camps.

Commodore Dewu and his men seem dogged in carrying out the operation against owners of illegal refinery camps in the area.

The “NNS Delta” Commander also responded to recent allegations of collusion levelled against the JTF Commander Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman.

The Navy swamp buggies are still in the forests destroying camps belonging to illegal refineries operators.

