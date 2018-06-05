Home Business Customs seizes 240 bags of foreign parboiled rice
Image result for Customs seizes 240 bags of foreign parboiled riceMore than 240 bags (two hundred and forty) of foreign parboiled rice have been seized by Officers of the Zone ‘B’ Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Comptroller Dakingari of the unit said the seizures were for the month of May alone.

The Federal Operations Unit also inspected 34 Vehicles loaded with bags of foreign rice, cooking oil, cartons of Spaghetti and bags of sugar that were seized within Katsina state.

The Comptroller added that it has been a challenging moments of January to May this year, but the Officers are doing their best to cattle smuggling activities within the eleven states under his Unit.

He stressed that the Unit has been on its feet towards ensuring full compliance to the Federal Government’s anti Smuggling policies.

Comptroller Dankingari appeal to smugglers to stop their smuggling activities as according to him, it has a lot of Economic and Health negative effects on the nation’s Economy.

