Customs strike force impounds 3,000 bags of smuggled rice
Customs strike force impounds 3,000 bags of smuggled rice

Image result for Customs strike force impounds 3,000 smuggled riceBarely one week after federal government hinted about the planned closure of the land borders due to massive smuggling of rice into the country, smugglers of rice are now devising new methods to beat Customs Authority’s surveillance.

Thousand of bags of rice are being smuggled in containers as if they were cleared from Nigeria’s seaports.

The Strike force of the Comptroller General of Customs made the discovery following the massive seizure of smuggled rice.

TVC News Correspondent, Ifunanya Eze reports that the Zonal commander of the strike force, Zone A, Salisu Assababullah, said the Commands’ intensive search paved way for the interception of the  container and other trucks.

After the seal was broken, the container was found to be stacked with bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice.

Commander Salisu reveals that more than 3000 bags of rice valued at N42m have been confiscated in one week, a success he attributed to the new operational vehicles given to it by the Service for effective anti-smuggling activities.

 

