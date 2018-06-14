Home Business Customs Zone A records massive seizures
Customs Zone A records massive seizures
Customs Zone A records massive seizures

Customs Zone A records massive seizures

Customs seizes 240 bags of foreign parboiled rice

Ogun Customs intercepts smuggled goods worth N170m

Customs FOU Zone 'A' intercepts 329 sacks of Pangolin scaled

Sokoto Customs boss links illicit drugs to spike in crime

Customs impound smuggled car with duty paid value of N51m

The  federal operations Unit Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service, has expressed worries over increasing non compliance with trade guidelines.

The Service said smuggling and cases of false declaration of goods continue to frustrate trade facilitation.

Comptroller, Mohammed Uba indicated this following the interception of various contrabands in Lagos.

TVC News Correspondent, Ifunanya Eze reports that the command’s anti-smuggling operations uncovered several consignments that were falsely declared.

Similarly, more than nine thousand bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, which equals 15 trailers, were seized. Also intercepted were 15 exotic vehicles of 2018 and 2017 models.

Among the absolute prohibited items seized are hundreds of bales of Second hand clothings, used tyres, groundnut oil among others with a duty paid value of more than N1.3bn (one point three billion naira).

