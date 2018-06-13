Danish man who murdered wife, daughter arraigned in court

The Lagos State Government has arraigned the Danish man, Peter Nielsen, who allegedly killed his wife and daughter.

Peter Nielsen was arraigned before Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, at the Lagos High Court sitting in the Igbosere area of the island.

The suspect appeared before the judge on two counts of murder, which he however pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

In the counts, 53-year-old Neilsen allegedly killed his 37-year-old wife, Zainab, and his three-year-old daughter, Petra, on April the 5th, 2018, at their Banana Island residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

He was also alleged to have poisoned his daughter and tried to cover up the said murder incidents as a domestic accident.

