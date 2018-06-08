Defence spending: NATO allies to have four-year increase

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) European allies and Canada are estimated to have a four year consecutive increase in defense spending by the end of 2018.

NATO’s Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg released the information at a press conference following the defense ministerial meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

According to him, all allies are now increasing their defense expenditures and will eventually expand that amount to account for at least two percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Stoltenberg also said that NATO will establish two new command centers in the United States and Germany.

Share this: Tweet



