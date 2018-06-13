Details of Buhari’s meeting with APC governors emerge

Details of the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress have emerged.

Rising from the closed-door meeting on Tuesday night, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha said arrangements regarding the party’s convention topped the agenda.

He said the convention chairman, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, briefed Buhari on the arrangements so far regarding the convention.

On the apparent crisis within the APC, Okorocha said the party is not in crisis, insisting that there are only minor disagreements which are normal in any political party.

The closed door meeting, which began at about 9:10 p.m. lasted for about one and a half hours.

