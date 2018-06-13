Home News Details of Buhari’s meeting with APC governors emerge
Details of Buhari’s meeting with APC governors emerge
Nigeria
Details of Buhari’s meeting with APC governors emerge

Details of Buhari’s meeting with APC governors emerge

Innoson admits spreading false information over case with GTB

Danish man who murdered wife, daughter arraigned in court

Spain fire World cup coach 24 hours before tournament

June 12: Buhari apologises to Nigerians, Abiola's family

June 12: My father was already rehearsing his inauguration speech before annulment - Hafsat Abiola

Details of the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress have emerged.

Rising from the closed-door meeting on Tuesday night, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha said arrangements regarding the party’s convention topped the agenda.

He said the convention chairman, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, briefed Buhari on the arrangements so far regarding the convention.

On the apparent crisis within the APC, Okorocha said the party is not in crisis, insisting that there are only minor disagreements which are normal in any political party.

The closed door meeting, which began at about 9:10 p.m. lasted for about one and a half hours.

