DPR seals fuel stations in Lagos for under dispensing

Officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources have sealed off filling stations around Ojuelegba, Lawanson and Idi-araba area of Lagos state, for under dispensing of of fuel.

Facility document verification and safety standards procedures were also carried out by the enforcement team.

Fuel scarcity across the country may have abated but officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources in Lagos are not resting on their oars. They said the job of enforcement remains a continuous process.

From Idi Araba to Ojuelegba and Lawanson areas of Lagos, DPR officials monitored activities of filling stations.

At some of the stations visited, dispensing pumps were calibrated to check if customers are getting value for their money.

Those found to have erred were totally sealed-up, while some had only their pumps sealed.

The team leader also said the department would not hesitate to clampdown on filling stations found cheating the public, adding that appropriate sanctions will be meted out to erring fuel stations.

The Lagos Zone of DPR stressed that it will continue to expose retail outlets caught in underhanded dealings and sabotage.

Share this: Tweet



