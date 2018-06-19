Home Health Drug abuse: African Pharmacists brainstorm for solutions
Drug abuse: African Pharmacists brainstorm for solutions
Drug abuse: African Pharmacists brainstorm for solutions

Nigerians have been asked to be cautious about drug usage without prescription, which has ended the lives of many abruptly.

This formed part of the advise that came from the 2018 African Pharmaceutical symposium being held in Lagos.

Health Correspondent, Jacqueline Ogoh reports that Africa has a population of more than 1.2 billion people, who are dependent on foreign drug supply for survival. That has led to Good and Fake drugs being shipped into the continent, for consumption. But these African pharmacists and pharmacy students say, it is time for a change of trend. They say the continent must be saved from economic loses and desperadoes, challenging the continent’s health sector, with fake drugs.

But members of the International PharmaceutIcal Students Federation said, for Africa to witness improvements in public healthcare, the people must understand some DOs and Dont’s, like not buying drugs, across the counter, without prescription, taking medicines at the appropriate time amongst others.

The Pharmacists are also concerned about the sale of fake drugs and drug abuse.

In the midst of these challenges, the pharmacists are meeting minds on the invention of drugs that can combat bacteria, which still kill people, after they have been discharged from hospitals.

The professionals here believe if their discussions are taken seriously, Africa would begin to witness a wide range of impressive changes in drug production and administration, in future.

