DSS arrests Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Abia state.

An aide of the lawmaker said he was picked up in Abuja on Friday morning. It is unclear why the lawmaker was arrested but the development took place hours after he spoke on the 2018 budget.

Abaribe had alleged that N30 billion was smuggled into the power budget and that the the money was listed for expansion and re-enforcement of infrastructure in the distribution companies to reduce stranded firms.

On the other hand, Abaribe stood as one of the sureties for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who regained freedom after 18 months in detention.

He had signed a N100m bond for the bail granted the IPOB leader in April 2017.

Kanu has not been seen in public since September and Abaribe has been under pressure to produce him.

Share this: Tweet



