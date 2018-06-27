Home News DSS releases Senator Abaribe on bail
DSS releases Senator Abaribe on bail
DSS releases Senator Abaribe on bail

DSS releases Senator Abaribe on bail

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday evening, released the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyimnaya Abaribe after five days in it’s detention camp.

The DSS had on Friday last week picked up Abaribe at the premises of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.
They later searched his Apo Quarter Home, Abuja The same day, a search that lasted more than six hours.

Abaribe’s lawyer, Barrister Chukwumah Machukwu-Ume, said that the DSS obtaimed a search warrant which indicated that the service was searhing Abaribe’s home for alleged links to Indegeneoua Peoples Of Buafra(IPOB).

A statement from the Senators office on Tuesday indicated that “at about 6.32pm Tuesday 2018 Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe worked to freedom after 5 days in the DSS gulag.

“Abaribe who was granted administrative bail was released to his lawyers led Chukwuma Machukwu Ume SAN.“Speaking at the premises of the DSS facility in Abuja thanked Nigerians for standing up against the wrongs done to Nigerian democracy with the arrest of Senator Abaribe.

“The collective calls and demand for his release have shown the great spirit of Nigerians for justice.”

