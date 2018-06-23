Home News Eagle Square agog as 6800 delegates set to elect APC’s new NWC
Eagle Square agog as 6800 delegates set to elect APC’s new NWC
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Eagle Square agog as 6800 delegates set to elect APC’s new NWC

0
0
now viewing

Eagle Square agog as 6800 delegates set to elect APC’s new NWC

now playing

DSS arrests Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

now playing

Ahmed Musa fires Nigeria to victory

now playing

Atiku informs PDP of intention to contest 2019 Presidency

now playing

CJN swears in 12 Judges as Justices of Appeal Court

now playing

Updated: Police arrest 42 Shiite members linked officer's death

Image result for Eagles' Square agog as 6800 delegates set to elect APC's new officersAbout 6,800 delegates of the governing APC will elect the party’s national officers this Saturday, at its convention holding at at the Eagle Square, in Abuja.

About 42 positions are in contest but some of the aspirants will be elected unopposed, among them Adams Oshiomhole, who is set to become the national chairman of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria police police force says it deployed 5,000 policemen to ensure security at the national convention .

In a statement, police spokesman Jimoh Moshood, said two helicopters and six armoured personnel carriers had also been deployed for the event.

One of the contestants for the post of Deputy National Chairman North, Farouq Adamu Aliyu said he is optimistic the outcome of today’s convention will bring a new lease of life for the party .

Farouq advised that delegates be allowed to vote for the candidates of their Choice.

He also promised to work with Adams Oshiomhole the Chairmanship Consensus candidate to move the party forward.

Related Posts

DSS arrests Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

TVCN 0

Ahmed Musa fires Nigeria to victory

TVCN 0

Atiku informs PDP of intention to contest 2019 Presidency

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies