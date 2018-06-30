Ease of doing business: CSOs charged to hold govt responsible

The Federal government has challenged Civil Society organizations to hold it accountable, to ensure transparency as it endeavours to create an enabling environment for business in Nigeria.

This challenge was thrown at a Stakeholders forum organised to engage Civil Society organisations on government’s initiative on the ease of doing business.

Helen Osamede-Akins reports that the 2016 World Bank doing business report ranked Nigeria 170 out of 190 Countries.

This reflected the state of the business environment and how difficult it was to do business in the Country for both Nigerians and foreigners.

The Federal government in 2016 established the Presidential enabling business environment Council to ensure the small business owners can do business in Nigeria with ease.

Panelists explain efforts their ministries, agencies and departments have put in place to improve the ease of doing business in the Country and the need for transparency.

Applauding the initiative, the civil Society organisations want government to take the policy to the grassroots.

Participants are hopeful that when the policies are implemented, it will transform the way the MDA(s) serve the business communities and the public at large.

