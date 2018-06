Former Cross River state Governor, Clement Ebri has formally declared his intention to contest for the APC National chairmanship.

Ebri formally declared his intention to run for the post in Calabar on Wednesday, joining another former governor, Adams Oshiomhole in the race

He said the form was obtained for him by his supporters.

Ebri added that he will use his experience to unite all the factions using his conflict management skills.

