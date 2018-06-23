ECN Senior Civil servants call for removal of Commission’s DG

Workers at the Energy Commission Of Nigeria, under the Aegis the Association Of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, are calling for the removal of their director general, Eli Jidere Bala

They are accusing the management of corruption and flagrant indifference to public service regulations.

Correspondent Habidah Lawal reports that there was a clash between protesters for and against the removal of the director general.

A League Of civil society groups, is faulting the protest by the staff of the Commission saying they do not have any evidence of the alleged financial misconduct.

The staff protesting stood their grounds, insisting that they will continue to downtool until changes are made.

Efforts by TVC NEWS to reach the director general of the Commission proved abortive.

Bala was recently re-appointed for a second-term, five-year tenure as the boss of the Energy Commission Of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Share this: Tweet



