ECOWAS to discuss ways of ending insecurity in Nigeria – Gnassingbe

The Economic Community of West African States is making efforts to address problems of cattle rustling, and farmers-headers clashes across the region. Chairman of ECOWAS President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo disclosed this in Katsina state after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari is in Katsina to commiserate with victims of Windstorm disaster.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that the Togolese President was in Nigeria to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on various situations across the West African subregion.

The ECOWAS Chairman also informed President Buhari that a joint meeting between the Central and West African Countries has been scheduled for 30th of July 2018.

Buhari visits victims of Windstorm disaster

Earlier President Muhammadu Buhari had paid a Sympathy visit to victims of the recent Windstorm disaster that destroyed Buildings and Property worth more than N2bn (two billion naira) across the state.

The President was received at the Governor Aminu Bello Masari who led the President to the Palace of the Emir of Katsina Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, amidst thousands of admirers of the President.

Governor Masari says the state has committed millions of naira as a part of efforts to ameliorate the hardship this has caused the victims.

The Emir of Katsina on his part thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the visit, and pledged continued support for his administration.

The Executive Secretary of the state’s Emergency Management Agency stated that the Windstorm disaster affected eleven Communities including some Military formations in the state.

People in the state expresses appreciation to the President for his visit to his home state

