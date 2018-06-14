Home News EFCC, INEC sign deal hindering politicians from buying votes
Ahead of the February 2019 General Election, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is to sign a pact with the electoral body, INEC, to stop politicians from buying votes.

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu disclosed this while receiving the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The EFCC boss stressed that the commission will remain apolitical in its mission against corruption.

The remarks pleased the visiting envoy who reaffirmed his country’s technical and investigative support to the anti-corruption agency.

