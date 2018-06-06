Home International Egypt’s cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi
Egypt’s cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi
International
World News
0

Egypt’s cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi

0
0
now viewing

Egypt’s cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi

now playing

Egypt detains prominent opposition leader, former Sisi supporter

now playing

Egypt refers 555 to military court on terror-related charges

Sisi-TVCNews
now playing

Egypt's Sisi wins 92 pct of votes in presidential election, initial result shows

now playing

Egypt struggles to end female genital mutilation

Egypt-Necopolis-TVCNews
now playing

Egypt uncovers ancient necropolis south of Cairo

Egypt’s cabinet submitted its resignation to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday following his swearing-in for a second term after a landslide election victory.

The government, headed by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, will stay on in a caretaker capacity until the new one is appointed.

The move is routine ahead of the formation of a new government after Sisi’s easy re-election in March. All serious opponents had withdrawn beforehand from the race.

Sisi said in a televised address that after next week’s Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, Egypt would see “a number of great achievements that will be inaugurated”. He did not say what they would be.

“I have great hope that in two years, you will see Egypt in a different place (God willing),” he said.

Since the election dozens of mostly secular or socialist critics of Sisi have been arrested and are being investigated on charges that include spreading fake news and belonging to illegal or terrorist organizations.

Related Posts

Egypt detains prominent opposition leader, former Sisi supporter

TVCN 0

Egypt refers 555 to military court on terror-related charges

TVCN 0
Sisi-TVCNews

Egypt’s Sisi wins 92 pct of votes in presidential election, initial result shows

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies