Egypt’s Sisi sworn in for second term

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been sworn in for a second term after a landslide victory in a March election in which all serious opponents had withdrawn.

The 63-year-old former intelligence chief during his speech, promised to employ an inclusive system of government that will “exclude those,who choose violence and terrorism.

In March Sisi won 97 percent of the vote in an election that featured only one other candidate, himself an ardent Sisi supporter, after all serious opposition contenders halted their campaigns in January.

Sisi was elected to his first four-year term as president in 2014.

