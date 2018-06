The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti state is optimistic that its governorship candidate for the July 14 election, kayode Fayemi will win the vote.

Chieftains of the party and decampees were displeased with the present government’s discontinuance of Fayemi’s Social Investment Programmes, implemented when he was governor from 2010 to 2014.

They believe Fayemi will take development to rural communities, and not concentrate it on the state capital.

Share this: Tweet