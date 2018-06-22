Home News Ekiti 2018: APC condemns PDP’s “sack of teachers” claim
Ekiti 2018: APC condemns PDP’s “sack of teachers” claim
News
Nigeria
Politics
Ekiti 2018: APC condemns PDP's "sack of teachers" claim

Ekiti 2018: APC condemns PDP's "sack of teachers" claim

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has described as cheap propaganda, the insinuation allegedly peddled by the PDP, that the government of Kayode Fayemi if elected, will sack teachers. Fayemi said his government will be felt in the rural areas of the state, just as it did during his first term in office.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that  residents of some of the communities lament lack of government’s presence for the past four years.

On the rumour peddled by the PDP, Fayemi’s campaign team promised to take good care of teachers if elected.

Kayode Fayemi also assures the people of the state of governance that will positively impact on the lives of the people.

