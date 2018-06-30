Ekiti 2018: APC vows to resist any attempt at rigging

The All Progressives congress in Ekiti State has vowed to resist any act that will shortchange the will of the people, come July the 14th. The party’s leadership said this while concluding the election campaign of its governorship candidate, in Oye local government area.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that Ire Ekiti is one the towns in Oye local government, and Bimbo Daramola who welcomed Kayode Fayemi into the town said what played out in 2014 will not

be repeated.

The campaign moved to towns like Oye, Ilupeju and Isan-Ekiti, hometown of Kayode Fayemi where he was received with a rousing welcome. The party leadership vows to resist rigging and violence.

