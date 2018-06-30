Home #Ekiti2018 Ekiti 2018: APC vows to resist any attempt at rigging
Ekiti 2018: APC vows to resist any attempt at rigging
#Ekiti2018
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Ekiti 2018: APC vows to resist any attempt at rigging

0
0
now viewing

Ekiti 2018: APC vows to resist any attempt at rigging

now playing

#Ekiti2018: APC promises free primary, Secondary education

now playing

Ekiti 2018: PDP candidate presents six-point manifesto

now playing

Ekiti CDAs endorse Fayemi for governor

now playing

#Ekiti2018: LP governorship candidate meets pensioners

now playing

Ekiti 2018: APC condemns PDP's "sack of teachers" claim

The All Progressives congress in Ekiti State has vowed to resist any act that will shortchange the will of the people, come July the 14th. The party’s leadership said this while concluding the election campaign of its governorship candidate, in Oye local government area.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that Ire Ekiti is one the towns in Oye local government, and Bimbo Daramola who welcomed Kayode Fayemi into the town said what played out in 2014 will not
be repeated.

The campaign moved to towns like Oye, Ilupeju and Isan-Ekiti, hometown of Kayode Fayemi where he was received with a rousing welcome. The party leadership vows to resist rigging and violence.

Related Posts

#Ekiti2018: APC promises free primary, Secondary education

TVCN 0

Ekiti 2018: PDP candidate presents six-point manifesto

TVCN 0

Ekiti CDAs endorse Fayemi for governor

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies