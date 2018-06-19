Home #Ekiti2018 Ekiti 2018: Hoodlums attack Fayemi’s campaign train
Ekiti 2018: Hoodlums attack Fayemi’s campaign train
Image result for Fayemi's campaign train

The campaign train of the All progressives congress in Ekiti state was almost derailed after hoodlums attacked party supporters at Oke-Imesi community.

Despite the skirmish, the town’s traditional ruler endorsed the Party’s Governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi while asking him to finish all projects started by him and abandoned by the Fayose administration.

TVC’s Rasheed Rasheed reports that the campaign rally which kicked off in Aramoko rounded off in Ekiti west local government area. But, at Oke-Imesi community, it had a shaky start as members of the All Progressives Congress got attacked by hoodlums.

According to one of the attack victim, the hoodlums attacked them while pasting their party’s posters in the area.

The party flag bearer, Kayode Fayemi thanked the people of Oke-Imesi for their support promising to do more if elected.

Various key players have been preaching against violence, and it is hoped that the the race will be peaceful in all spheres.

