Home News Ekiti 2018: INEC hands over voter register to 35 political parties
Ekiti 2018: INEC hands over voter register to 35 political parties
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Ekiti 2018: INEC hands over voter register to 35 political parties

0
0
now viewing

Ekiti 2018: INEC hands over voter register to 35 political parties

now playing

EFCC, INEC sign deal hindering politicians from buying votes

now playing

At last, Senate confirms Ahmed Bello-Mahmud as REC

now playing

Senate confirms Zamfara INEC chief after two previous rejection

now playing

INEC to distribute more than 100,000 PVCs in Katsina

now playing

Group discusses rising number of political parties, access to ballots

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has handed over the Voters Register of eligible voters in Ekiti State to the 35 parties sponsoring candidates in the July 14 Ekiti Governorship poll.

The soft copies of the register were distributed to the parties in Ado Ekiti by the National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Ekiti, Osun and Oyo states, Adedeji Soyebi.

The register contains more than 913,000 eligible voters out of which about 564,000 have collected their Permanent Voter Cards.

Related Posts

EFCC, INEC sign deal hindering politicians from buying votes

TVCN 0

At last, Senate confirms Ahmed Bello-Mahmud as REC

TVCN 0

Senate confirms Zamfara INEC chief after two previous rejection

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies