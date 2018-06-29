Ekiti 2018: PDP candidate presents six-point manifesto
The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in next month’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Kolapo Olusola has released his 6-point programme tagged SHIELD agenda.
The Deputy Governor told a news conference that the agenda is the same as the Continuity Agenda of Governor Ayo Fayose.
From letter S which stands for security and sustainable human capital development, the PDP candidate went through the letters of the SHIELD acronym to explain his manifesto.