Ekiti 2018: PDP candidate presents six-point manifesto

Image result for Eleka

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in next month’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Kolapo Olusola has released his 6-point programme tagged SHIELD agenda.

The Deputy Governor told a news conference that the agenda is the same as the Continuity Agenda of Governor Ayo Fayose.

From letter S which stands for security and sustainable human capital development, the PDP candidate went through the letters of the SHIELD acronym to explain his manifesto.

