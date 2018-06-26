Ekiti 2018: PDP Lawmaker, Sunday Akiniyi decamps to APC

A member of the Ekiti state House of Assembly representing Ikere constituency II, Sunday Akiniyi has decamped to the All Progressives Congress.

Sunday Akiniyi cited irreconcilable differences in the state PDP and what he described as the overbearing influence of governor Ayodele Fayose in the affairs of the legislative assembly as some of the reasons for his defection.

Sunday Akiniyi was suspended some weeks ago on the allegation of sponsoring terrorism and habitual sleeping during legislative duties. He however denied the allegation, saying it was a ploy by governor Ayodele Fayose to silence him being a vocal voice against injustice especially during the incarceration of Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiu Obasoyin.

