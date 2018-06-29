Home #Ekiti2018 #Ekiti2018: APC promises free primary, Secondary education
#Ekiti2018: APC promises free primary, Secondary education
The All Progressives Congress is promising to make primary and secondary education free, and tertiary education affordable if its governorship candidate is elected in Ekiti.

The deputy governorship candidate of the party, Bisi Egbeyemi disclosed this at the campaign rally, to towns in Mòbà local government area.

Egbeyemi assured the people that basic amenities will be provided, just as party faithful in the local government promised to vote for Kayode Fayemi in next month’s election.

 

