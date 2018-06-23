Ekiti2018: LP governorship candidate meets pensioners

The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the July 14 Ekiti Governorship Election has responded to the invitation of Pensioners in the state to all candidates to come and present their manifestoes to them.

Sikiru Lawal told newsmen after meeting the pensioners that he answered the call of the pensioners because he himself was a retiree and he could relate with their suffering.

The pensioners on their part said they had a fruitful deliberation.

He said several other Governorship aspirants have indicated their intention to also come and present their manifestoes.

