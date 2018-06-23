Home #Ekiti2018 #Ekiti2018: LP governorship candidate meets pensioners
#Ekiti2018: LP governorship candidate meets pensioners
#Ekiti2018
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

#Ekiti2018: LP governorship candidate meets pensioners

0
0
now viewing

#Ekiti2018: LP governorship candidate meets pensioners

now playing

Ekiti CDAs endorse Fayemi for governor

now playing

Ekiti 2018: APC condemns PDP's "sack of teachers" claim

now playing

Ekiti 2018: Hoodlums attack Fayemi's campaign train

now playing

We'll cope without Mimiko, says PDP chieftain

now playing

Ekiti 2018: APC canvasses for Fayemi's return as governor

Image result for Ekiti pensioners

The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the July 14 Ekiti Governorship Election has responded to the invitation of Pensioners in the state to all candidates to come and present their manifestoes to them.

Sikiru Lawal told newsmen after meeting the pensioners that he answered the call of the pensioners because he himself was a retiree and he could relate with their suffering.

The pensioners on their part said they had a fruitful deliberation.

He said several other Governorship aspirants have indicated their intention to also come and present their manifestoes.

Related Posts

Ekiti CDAs endorse Fayemi for governor

TVCN 0

Ekiti 2018: APC condemns PDP’s “sack of teachers” claim

TVCN 0

Ekiti 2018: Hoodlums attack Fayemi’s campaign train

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies