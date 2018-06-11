Home Business Electricity supply: Investors, operators, Customers chart new course
Operators in the electricity value chain have said they are unable to recover the cost of the product sold and their income statements revealing gross loss.Views differed at this forum on the issue of cost reflective tariff, estimated billings and unavailability of pre-paid meters, Respondents say there is need to bridge the present communication gap between the customers and investors.

The forum underscored the urgent need for new investments in power transmission to replace broken down infrastructure with those that can deliver power to the distribution companies.

 

