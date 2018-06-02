Home Football England beat Nigeria 2-1 in Pre-World Cup friendly
Image result for England beat Nigeria 2-1 in Pre-World Cup friendlyEngland began their preparations for the World Cup with a victory over Nigeria at Wembley.
Gareth Southgate’s side controlled the first half after Gary Cahill gave them an early lead with a powerful header.

Then Harry Kane doubled their advantage with a drilled shot near half-time, as the visitors struggled to cope with England’s clever movement.

However, Nigeria improved after the break with Alex Iwobi scoring and later reduced the deficit for the super eagles.

The Nigeria team came close to equalizing after exposing the flaws in Southgate’s three man defence by repeatedly attacking down the flanks.

 

