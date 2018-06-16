Home News Evans’ lawyer, Ogungbeje withdraws from kidnap case
Evans' lawyer, Ogungbeje withdraws from kidnap case
The lawyer representing Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has withdrawn his representation from all criminal charges against his client.

Olukoya Ogungbeje said his decision to withdraw as counsel to Evans were for personal reasons.

Ogungbeje said in a statement that for the avoidance of doubt, he wishes to state categorically that himself and his team have fought a good fight despite repeated and sustained threats to their lives.

Evans is an alleged billionaire kidnapper who led gangs that abducted several Nigerians for years.

He reportedly made a fortune from ransom payments received to set his captives free and was arrested in Lagos in 2017

