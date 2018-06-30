Fake tyre: Standards surveillance team uncovers warehouse in Lagos

Operatives of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria have uncovered more than twenty one containers of substandard tyres stored in a warehouse in Lagos.

The standards authority’s surveillance, investigation and monitoring team says the tyres were imported in violation of the country’s standards procedure.

The tyres which were found to be stuffed into one another had five tyres tucked into one.

Describing the action as an economic sabotage, the standards agency noted that the products were life endangering.

