Fashola calls for investment in education, others

Image result for Fashola calls for investment in children's educationThe Minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola has marked his 55th birthday with a lecture themed: The youth in Nigeria: Mapping the future.

At the inaugural BRF Gabfest lecture, Fashola called for a reorientation of the value system in young people.

The minister also said only those who are ready to take other people’s problems as theirs should be in government.

The keynote speaker at the BRF GABFEST, Ibukun Awosika emphasized the importance of youths and women development and empowerment, as a catalyst to drive the nation’s economy positively for rapid industrialization.

