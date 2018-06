The immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti State, Owoseni Ajayi has dumped the People’s Democratic Party PDP for the All Progressives Congress APC.

Ajayi told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that he has decided to join hands with like minds to rescue Ekiti State from a dictator.

He accused Governor Ayo Fayose of political intolerance, and of plans to impose a toy on the state in order to perpetuate his third term agenda.

