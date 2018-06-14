FEC approves bills on food safety, tobacco control

The Federal Executive Council has approved a draft Food Safety, Quality Bill and a National Tobacco Control Regulation bill forwarded to the National Assembly for passage.

This was made known by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole at the council chamber in Abuja.

Adewole says with the approval of the documents Nigeria will have reduction in the incidence of food-borne illnesses through preventive controls contained in the bill.

He says the new bill will strengthen institutional capacity for food safety and improve information and communication systems in Nigeria.

Share this: Tweet



