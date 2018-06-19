FEC meeting cancelled due to Sallah festivities

The Presidency said the weekly Federal Executive Council will not hold on Wednesday due to the Eid-el-Fitr holidays which affected preparation of Council memoranda.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina also confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari would sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill at noon tomorrow.

Two weeks ago, Udoma Udoma, minister of budget and national planning, said the president had not signed the budget because he was still studying it.

The national assembly passed the budget in May, jerking it up from N8.6 trillion to N9.1 trillion.

