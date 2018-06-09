FG honours June 12 pro-democracy heroes

Following the historic designation of June 12 as democracy day and national holiday, President Muhammadu Buhari will confer Post-Humous national honours on Chief M.K.O. Abiola as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Chief Gani Fawehinmi as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

He will also decorate Ambassador Babagana Kingibe with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), at an investiture scheduled to take place as follows:-

DATE: Tuesday, June 12 2018

VENUE: Conference Hall, State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja

TIME: 10.00 am

Accordingly, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe , the family of the late Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola and that of Chief Gani Fawehinmi , along with the underlisted key players of June 12 struggle are cordially invited:

Others on the list of invite include:

• Members of the National Executive Committee of the SDP including States Chairmen and Secretaries at the time of June 12, 1993

• Governors elected under SDP platform

• Former Senate Presidents – Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute and Speaker Agunwa Anekwe along with Principal Officers of the National Assembly elected under SDP platform

• Speakers of the States Assembly elected under SDP platform

• All Chairmen of the States Traditional Councils from the six South-Western States

• Prof. Wole Soyinka

• Mr. Femi Falana, SAN

• Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

• Chief Bisi Akande

• Ms. Ayo Obe

• Bayo Onanuga – The News

• Kunle Ajibade – Tempo

• Nosa Igiebor – Tell

• Kayode Komolafe – Media Hope 93

• Senator Janathan Zwingina – DG Hope 93

• Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori

• Prof. Humphrey Nwosu

Also invited are Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogora, Principal Officers of the National Assembly, Members of the Federal Executive Council and all State Governors.

Accommodation has been reserved for all invitees at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Tafawa Balewa Way, area 11, Garki, Abuja from Monday, 11th June 2018.

