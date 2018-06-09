Home News FG honours June 12 pro-democracy heroes
FG honours June 12 pro-democracy heroes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

FG honours June 12 pro-democracy heroes

0
0
now viewing

FG honours June 12 pro-democracy heroes

now playing

We will not be distracted by frivolous allegations - FG

now playing

Again, bandits kidnap nursing mother, 23 travellers in Kaduna

now playing

Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki sends written statement to Police

now playing

June 12: APC urges Buhari to honour late Kudirat Abiola

now playing

Buhari directs AGF to gazette presidential order on June 12, Abiola, others

Following the historic designation of June 12 as democracy day and national holiday, President Muhammadu Buhari will confer Post-Humous national honours on Chief M.K.O. Abiola as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Chief Gani Fawehinmi as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

He will also decorate Ambassador Babagana Kingibe with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), at an investiture scheduled to take place as follows:-

DATE: Tuesday, June 12 2018

VENUE: Conference Hall, State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja

TIME: 10.00 am

Accordingly, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe , the family of the late Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola and that of Chief Gani Fawehinmi , along with the underlisted key players of June 12 struggle are cordially invited:

Others on the list of invite include:

• Members of the National Executive Committee of the SDP including States Chairmen and Secretaries at the time of June 12, 1993
• Governors elected under SDP platform
• Former Senate Presidents – Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute and Speaker Agunwa Anekwe along with Principal Officers of the National Assembly elected under SDP platform
• Speakers of the States Assembly elected under SDP platform
• All Chairmen of the States Traditional Councils from the six South-Western States
• Prof. Wole Soyinka
• Mr. Femi Falana, SAN
• Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
• Chief Bisi Akande
• Ms. Ayo Obe
• Bayo Onanuga – The News
• Kunle Ajibade – Tempo
• Nosa Igiebor – Tell
• Kayode Komolafe – Media Hope 93
• Senator Janathan Zwingina – DG Hope 93
• Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori
• Prof. Humphrey Nwosu

Also invited are Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogora, Principal Officers of the National Assembly, Members of the Federal Executive Council and all State Governors.

Accommodation has been reserved for all invitees at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Tafawa Balewa Way, area 11, Garki, Abuja from Monday, 11th June 2018.

 

Related Posts

We will not be distracted by frivolous allegations – FG

TVCN 0

Again, bandits kidnap nursing mother, 23 travellers in Kaduna

TVCN 0

Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki sends written statement to Police

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies