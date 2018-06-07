FG lacks power to suspend anti-grazing law – Fayose

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose said the Federal Government lacks the power to suspend or abrogate the Anti-grazing law enacted by the state government to prohibit open grazing of cattle in the state.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday through his chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, while reacting to the statement by the defence minister the application of the law be suspended by state governments.

Fayose hinged his submission on the fact that the country is a federation and that Ekiti is one of the federating units and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is clear on what each unit can legislate on.

