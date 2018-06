Lawmaker representing Yobe East in the Senate, Bukar Abba-Ibrahim said it is not compulsory for President Muhammadu Buhari to fully implement all projects inserted in the 2018 budget.

Bukar Abba-Ibrahim disclosed this during an interaction with Senate correspondents following the observation raised by the presidency on the alteration of key federal projects by lawmakers.

The lawmaker says all previous budgets had never been fully implemented even at the best of times.

