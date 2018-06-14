FG set to repatriate fresh $500m Abacha loot

The Federal Executive Council has approved the payment of N500m (Five hundred million naira) to the lawyers who worked for the recovery of a N330bn (Three hundred and thirty billion naira) fine from MTN Nigeria, when they breached a regulatory directive.

And $320m of Abacha loot has been repatriated to Nigeria from Switzerland, just as the Federal Government is in the process of getting another 500 million dollars repatriated.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, disclosed these to State House correspondents after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The Federal Executive Council also approved the sum of N185bn for the rehabilitation, repairs and construction of fourteen roads in different parts of the country. And arrangements have been finalized for President Buhari to sign the 2018 budget into law next week.

Share this: Tweet



