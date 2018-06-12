FG to criminalise estimated billing

The Nigerian government said the estimated billing system for electricity remains a fraud to be dealt with. Power, Works and Housing minister, Babatunde Fashola said the executive and legislative arms of government are harmonising to tackle the ill.

Tesem Akende reports that stakeholders in Nigeria’s power sector gathered in Kaduna to discuss how to improve generation, transmission and distribution of power in the country with major focus on estimated billing system.

Power, Works and Housing minister, Babatunde Fashola said government is working towards tackling it. But beyond tackling estimated billing, the minister noted that meters would have to be made available. Data of each household in Nigeria, and industries alike would have to be gathered as well, saying more than N30bn (thirty billion naira) has been earmarked for that.

Fashola then proceeded to inspect other power projects across Kaduna state, but inaugurated the Niger Delta Power Project in the Ungwar Dosa area of Kaduna metropolis.

The upgrade in Kaduna according to Fashola would see households witnessing more hours of power supply.

