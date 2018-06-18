FG to shut land borders to curb rice smuggling

The Federal Government is gearing up to shut the land border between Nigeria and a neigbouring country to avoid smuggling of foreign rice into the country.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh made the disclosure on Monday while speaking with youths at a leadership clinic in Abuja.

Ogbeh who did not mention the particular country and border, said shutting the borders had become necessary to encourage local production and sustain the economy of the country.

The minister said the border will be shut in a few days time to protect local rice farmers who have grown from five million to 30 million.

