FIBA W/Cup: Aminu, Seni Lawal return for D’Tigers ahead of qualifiers

Aminu Abdul Alade and Lawal Olaseni have both made a sensational return to D’Tigers team ahead of this month’s 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers .

Both players who last featured for the senior national teams at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil have been recalled by D’Tigers Head Coach, Alex Nwora for the crunchy games against Mali, Rwanda and Uganda.

The duo will be joined by team captain, Diogu Ikechukwu ,Uzoh Benjamin , Mbamalu Bryant , Zanna Talib , Emenago Obinna Clinton and Mike Efevberha.

To adequately prepare the team for the task ahead, D’Tigers will play 4 friendlies against Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon and Benin Republic.

The first 2 games will be against Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan on 23rd and 24th June, 2018 while on the 26th and 27th, they will face Gabon and Republic of Benin respectively.

The team will start its campaign against on the 29th at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

