Former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero, others granted bail

Former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero and others have been granted bail.

The Federal High Court in Kaduna, had remanded the former governor and three others in prison custody.

Governor Yero was charged alongside former chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Abubakar Gaya-Haruna; former Secretary to the State Government, Hamza Ishaq, and former Minister of Power, Nuhu Somo Wya.

While Yero was arraigned on three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit crime to wit directly taking possession of N700 million contrary to section 18(a) of the money laundering act; directly taking possession of N700 million contrary to section 18(d); cash transaction without passing through a financial institution, the other defendants were arraigned on an additional charge of cash payment without passing through a financial institution.

