Home News Former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero, others granted bail
Former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero, others granted bail
News
Nigeria
0

Former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero, others granted bail

0
0
now viewing

Former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero, others granted bail

now playing

Buhari declares June 12 new democracy day, awards him posthumous GCFR

now playing

House to investigate Hon. Jibrin over statements made

now playing

Kenyan court denies bail to suspects in $100 million graft scandal

now playing

Super Falcons play Gambia in nations cup qualifiers

now playing

Super Eagles file out against Czech in final friendly before world cup

Former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero and others have been granted bail.

The Federal High Court in Kaduna, had remanded the former governor and three others in prison custody.

Governor Yero was charged alongside former chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Abubakar Gaya-Haruna; former Secretary to the State Government, Hamza Ishaq, and former Minister of Power, Nuhu Somo Wya.

While Yero was arraigned on three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit crime to wit directly taking possession of N700 million contrary to section 18(a) of the money laundering act;  directly taking possession of N700 million contrary to section 18(d); cash transaction without passing through a financial institution, the other defendants were arraigned on an additional charge of cash payment without passing through a financial institution.

 

 

Related Posts

Buhari declares June 12 new democracy day, awards him posthumous GCFR

TVCN 0

House to investigate Hon. Jibrin over statements made

TVCN 0

Kenyan court denies bail to suspects in $100 million graft scandal

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies